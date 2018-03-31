Update on The Undertaker’s Next Appearance to Accept John Cena’s WrestleMania Challenge

– As previously reported, John Cena has been making a number of callouts on TV to The Undertaker to challenge him at WrestleMania 34 this year. The Undertaker has yet to appear to accept the challenge, and the match has not yet been made official. According to a rumor roundup by Cagesideseats.com, The Undertaker is expected to appear on next week’s edition of Raw. Apparently, this will be where Undertaker accepts Cena’s challenge to a match at WrestleMania 34.

Before we get a lot of angry comments over this not being much of a news item, yes, it is fairly obvious that The Undertaker would have to appear on Monday to accept the challenge, since that is the last Raw before WrestleMania this year. WWE has put off an actual or official acceptance of the challenge from Cena right up until the last week until WrestleMania. Next week’s Raw would in all likelihood be the only time left to actually set up the match officially on WWE programming. That is unless WWE decided to wait until the Kickoff show to do it.

WrestleMania 34 is set for April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.