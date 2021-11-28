Undertaker Recalls Being ‘Livid’ Over American Flag Coat From Survivor Series 1993

The Undertaker has revealed that he was not a fan of his American Flag coat from WWE Survivor Series 1993, to say the least. The Dead Man appeared on WWE’s The Bump and was asked about that PPV, during which he was part of the All-Americans Team and wore a trenchcoat with the Betsy Ross version of the American flag as the lining. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not liking the jacket: “Believe me, I’m as big a patriot as will come down the road. I do a lot of work with our veterans and our first responders. But when Vince presented that to me, I was like, ‘There is no way in heck I am gonna walk out there and open my coat with that flag’. [But] he thought it was so cool because it was the Betsy Ross 13-colony flag, right? And that was what was gonna make it cool. I was livid. I was like, ‘This is not what Undertaker does.’”

On enjoying his retirement: “I’m getting to do a lot of things I was never able to do. Even those last few years when I only had a handful of matches, but you’re kind of always still in the flow, kind of in the grind of keeping yourself ready and not planning any trips or anything.”