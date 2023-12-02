Undertaker Recalls Working Matches With Chris Benoit In WWE

The Undertaker shared the ring with Chris Benoit a few times in WWE, and he looked back on the matches on his latest podcast. The Dead Man was doing his Mt. Rushmore of guys under six feet tall in a video on his Six Feet Under YouTube channel and talked about Benoit, who made his list along with Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, and Eddie Guerrero. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On Benoit being on his list of the best smaller wrestlers: “I’m gonna go with The Crippler, Chris Benoit. Again, a wrestling machine, [he] just, could go … He was that guy, he was not a big guy at all, but when he got going, you forgot. You forgot that he was such a small guy in stature.”

On working with Benoit in the ring: “I worked with him a few times and had some really, really outstanding matches with him. I did know when I worked with Chris that I needed to put my track shoes on because it was gonna be go time.”