Undertaker Recalls Thinking He’d Be ‘Egg-Man’ In Steve Austin Preview Clip

– A new preview of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions is online, featuring The Undertaker recalling his fear that he would be ‘Egg-Man’ before he got his famous gimmick. You can see the preview clip below, in which Taker recalls coming in as the infamous Gobbledy Gooker egg was being carted around. Not knowing he would be made The Undertaker, he worried that was going to be his gimmick.

“So, about the time I got my phone call, they were doing this promotion where on the show — you know back then they would do 3-4 weeks [of tapings] in a row. They had this gigantic egg on the set … So I’m at home, right? And I’m trying to think everything I can do. I’m trying to grow my hair out, I’m trying to come up with a different look, whatever it’s going to take, right? So, this egg appears on the show, right? And all of a sudden my mind just starts going, like, ‘Oh man, they’re going to bring me in–‘ Now, this is how outlandish the gimmicks were then too, like, ‘I’m gonna be Egg Man.’ I had convinced myself to the point where my stomach hurt, that I’m gonna be Egg-Man.”

The Broken Skull Sessions premieres with a two-hour episode on Sunday after Survivor Series.

