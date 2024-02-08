wrestling / News

The Undertaker Appears At Riyadh Season Cup Match In Saudi Arabia

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Undertaker Farewell Survivor Series WWE Image Credit: WWE

The Undertaker made an appearance at the Riyadh Season Cup soccer match in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. As PWInsider reports, the WWE Hall of Fammer appeared in character before the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, coming out to his entrance theme. You can see pics and a clip of the appearance below.

A clip of Cristiano Ronaldo reacting to the appearance has gone viral on social media.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Undertaker, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading