The Undertaker Appears At Riyadh Season Cup Match In Saudi Arabia

The Undertaker made an appearance at the Riyadh Season Cup soccer match in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. As PWInsider reports, the WWE Hall of Fammer appeared in character before the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, coming out to his entrance theme. You can see pics and a clip of the appearance below.

A clip of Cristiano Ronaldo reacting to the appearance has gone viral on social media.

The Undertaker is really at Al-Hilal vs. Al-Nassr to present the Riyadh Season Cup trophy 💀 pic.twitter.com/Do7EbRCnuj — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 8, 2024

Undertaker in Saudi was not on my bingo card lmao pic.twitter.com/RpaJZtcz5Q — Freddy G (@ThePrinceG26) February 8, 2024