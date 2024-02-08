wrestling / News
The Undertaker Appears At Riyadh Season Cup Match In Saudi Arabia
The Undertaker made an appearance at the Riyadh Season Cup soccer match in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. As PWInsider reports, the WWE Hall of Fammer appeared in character before the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, coming out to his entrance theme. You can see pics and a clip of the appearance below.
A clip of Cristiano Ronaldo reacting to the appearance has gone viral on social media.
The Undertaker is really at Al-Hilal vs. Al-Nassr to present the Riyadh Season Cup trophy 💀 pic.twitter.com/Do7EbRCnuj
— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 8, 2024
Undertaker in Saudi was not on my bingo card lmao
— Freddy G (@ThePrinceG26) February 8, 2024
The Undertaker x Cristiano Ronaldo, this is WrestleMania! 😂
— SmackDown Hotel 🔥 (@TheSDHotel) February 8, 2024
