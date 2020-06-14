The Undertaker Reveals That He Initially Thought The Rock Wouldn’t Make It In WWE, Reveals Which Wrestlers Brought The Most Out of Him

In an interview with New York Times Best-Selling Author Gary Vaynerchuk, The Undertaker discussed the wrestler that he thought wouldn’t make it in WWE but ended up being a big star — The Rock, and said that Shawn Michaels brought the best out of him out of all his opponents. Highlights are below.

On how he initially didn’t think The Rock would make it in WWE: “It’s really easy. The biggest star in the world. The Rock. My gosh, he came in to Madison Square Garden and they had given him the name of Rocky Maivia, oh my gosh, it was awful. They handcuffed him right out of the get go. And I remember watching him and, you know, the Garden, they’re merciless if they don’t like what you’re doing, and they just lit him up. I was just like, I had no clue to how charismatic he was, I was just like, such a shame, he’s not going to be here long. And it didn’t take long, once he got to the Nation of Domination, it had completely flipped. By the time he was at the end of his run with them, I was like, he’s not going to be here long, you could just tell, he was destined.”

On which wrestlers brought the most out of him: “It would have to be Shawn, at the top of the list, but I mean, there are several. It’s funny, I like to work with the smaller guys. My better matches were with guys, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart. One, they really understood the product, they understood what they were gonna have to do to work against somebody my size and that was so strong, and I try to preach that to guys all the time, because when you watch those guys work, the size discrepancy faded away quickly because you believed in them.”

