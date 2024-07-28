The Undertaker Addresses Rumor That He’s Banned From Vermont

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about dressing up like Kane for an angle, a rumor involving Vermont, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On dressing up like Kane in 1998 on WWE Raw: “I don’t know whose idea it was, but it was genius. It was just funny because you’re with these people all the time, but when you have to emulate them, your mannerisms, and everything, it does become kind of pressure-filled to sell it without [the audience] being tipped off. When we did that, I think Kane was probably 25 times heavier than I was. I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to look like ‘anorexic Kane’ in this suit. Both times, it came off without a hitch. Nobody had a clue, and this is one of those iconic moments when I pulled the mask off and everything. Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler flipping out. It was fun. That was really great. It was creative booking and good stuff. ”

On the rumor that he’s banned from Vermont: “The great pancake caper. I’ve never heard that in my life [about being] banned from Vermont. I’m not banned from Vermont. I don’t live anywhere close to Vermont. I don’t go to Vermont. I’m not banned…..they can’t ban me from a state. I have done many things that are stupid but you can’t ban somebody from a state.”

