WWE News: Details On Upcoming WWE Network Undertaker Series, Riddle Announces End of Stallion Cup Suspension

– PWInsider reports that WWE Network’s upcoming Undertaker limited series was filmed from WrestleMania 33 weekend in 2017 to 2020, the film time the Undertaker allowed. Vince McMahon and several of Undertaker’s opponents were interviewed for the series.

– After announcing on the February 19th episode of NXT that the Stallion Cup had been suspended for violating the WWE Wellness Policy after partying too hard, Riddle announced today that the 30 day suspension has ended.

“The Stallion Cup’s suspension is finally over but due to the current situation I still can’t see him or Stallion Pete”

Pete Dunne responded to the news as well: “Quarantine cup”