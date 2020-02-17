WWE News: Undertaker Set For The Big Event in March, Ronda Rousey Unboxes Pokemon Pajamas, Clip From ECW Hostile City Showdown

– The Undertaker is set to appear at The Big Event in March, with WWE promoting the appearance. You can see the tweet by WWE promoting the show, which takes place on March 7th in Elmhurst, New York:

The #Undertaker will be at The Big Event at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Elmhurst, NY on Saturday, March 7th at 12:00pm! Sponsored by @FitermanSports Tickets are required for entry. #adhttps://t.co/vS1yc9ztwU pic.twitter.com/zgQ1E7UTvr — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020

– Ronda Rousey’s latest video features her unboxing Pokemon pajamas:

– WWE uploaded a clip froom Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko’s match at ECW Hostile City Showdown 1995. The show is among several ECW Supershows being uploaded to the WWE Network today.