wrestling / News

WWE News: Undertaker Set For The Big Event in March, Ronda Rousey Unboxes Pokemon Pajamas, Clip From ECW Hostile City Showdown

February 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WWE Raw

– The Undertaker is set to appear at The Big Event in March, with WWE promoting the appearance. You can see the tweet by WWE promoting the show, which takes place on March 7th in Elmhurst, New York:

– Ronda Rousey’s latest video features her unboxing Pokemon pajamas:

– WWE uploaded a clip froom Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko’s match at ECW Hostile City Showdown 1995. The show is among several ECW Supershows being uploaded to the WWE Network today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ECW, Ronda Rousey, The Big Event, The Undertaker, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading