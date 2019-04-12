WWE News: The Undertaker Set For Canadian Signing, Tommaso Ciampa on Edge and Christian Podcast, New WWE Shop Merchandise

– The Undertaker will have his first Canadian signing appearance on June 9 at the Niagara Falls Comic Con in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada from 12 PM to 2 PM at the Scotiabank Convention Centre. Tickets c ost $165 for autographs and $180 for photo ops. Other WWE legends at the event include Road Warrior Animal, Sgt. Slaughter, Paul Orndorff and The Killer Bees.

WWE® Superstar The Undertaker® will be appearing at Niagara Falls Comic Con on Sunday, June 9th from 12pm to 2pm! Autograph and photo-op tickets are VERY LIMITED and ON SALE NOW. To purchase, please visit the following link: https://t.co/m8IViIbUCA pic.twitter.com/VPtWMqBt0r — NiagaraFallsComicCon (@NFComicCon) April 12, 2019

– Tommaso Ciampa is the guest on the latest Edge and Christian podcast, which you can find here.

– WWE Shop has new Hall of Fame side belt plates, a new championship belt carrying case and new Chalk Line sneakers.