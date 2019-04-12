wrestling / News

WWE News: The Undertaker Set For Canadian Signing, Tommaso Ciampa on Edge and Christian Podcast, New WWE Shop Merchandise

April 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Undertaker WWE Raw

– The Undertaker will have his first Canadian signing appearance on June 9 at the Niagara Falls Comic Con in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada from 12 PM to 2 PM at the Scotiabank Convention Centre. Tickets c ost $165 for autographs and $180 for photo ops. Other WWE legends at the event include Road Warrior Animal, Sgt. Slaughter, Paul Orndorff and The Killer Bees.

– Tommaso Ciampa is the guest on the latest Edge and Christian podcast, which you can find here.

– WWE Shop has new Hall of Fame side belt plates, a new championship belt carrying case and new Chalk Line sneakers.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Undertaker, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE Shop, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading