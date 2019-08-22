Backstage Update on The Undertaker Working 9/10 Smackdown in MSG, Status for Clash of Champions

– As previously reported, WWE recently announced The Undertaker for the upcoming September 10 edition of Smackdown Live, which will be held at the Madison Square Garden. Today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had some more details on the planned appearance.

According to the Observer Newsletter, Undertaker was not added to the show because tickets sales were reportedly not doing well for the MSG editions of Raw and Smackdown set for next month. The report claims that Undertaker appearing on the September 10 Smackdown has actually been “planned from the start” and was not a reaction to poor ticket sales.

The report adds that Undertaker is not scheduled to work or appear at Clash of Champions, which is on September 14, while he is appearing on the go-home show before the event at MSG.

Additionally, Undertaker is scheduled to appear on the FOX Network debut for Smackdown, which is on Friday, October 4. This event also marks the 20th anniversary of Smackdown and will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.