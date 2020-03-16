wrestling / News

Undertaker, Steve Austin Still Set For This Week’s Raw

March 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 32

The coronavirus is not forcing WWE to change up its Raw plans go have Undertaker and Steve Austin appear. According to PWInsider, bot Austin and Undertaker are alreadt in Orlando for the show.

This week’s Raw takes place at the WWE Performance Center and will air live on USA Network.

