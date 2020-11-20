Undertaker Teaming With Snoop Dogg For New Merchandise Collection

The post-WWE career of The Undertaker continues to get weirder, as the company has announced the Dead Man will team with rapper Snoop Dogg for new merchandise through WWE Shop. The merchandise launched earlier today and can be found here.

Undertaker and Snoop Dogg collaborate on iconic merchandise collection

Emerging from the darkness on Nov. 22, 1990, Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series and has left a lasting impact on the sports-entertainment industry ever since. Three years and one day later, with his mind on his money and his money on his mind, Snoop Dogg arrived and changed the landscape of rap music and pop culture forever with his debut album.

As reported by Complex, “The Original Deadman” and “The Original Gangsta” are collaborating on the new Undertaker X Snoop Dogg collection of merchandise. The collection will be available at today at 2 p.m. ET at WWEShop.com to the WWE Universe.

In an homage to the best to ever do it, the crossover line is a celebration of mutual respect between two icons who redefined their industries while creating legacies that will never die. The collection includes:

* 8 T-shirts

* 1 hoodie

* 1 long sleeve T-shirt

* 1 beanie

* Poster

