Various News: The Last Ride Bonus Clip Features JBL Trying to Make The Undertaker Laugh, Dalton’s Castle Episode 3

June 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
JBL Undertaker 2004, The Last Ride

– WWE released a bonus clip for Undertaker: The Last Ride, where JBL recounts where he tried to get a rise out of The Undertaker and get him to break character. You can check out that bonus clip below.

– ROH released Dalton’s Castle Episode 3 featuring Dalton Castle. You can check out that video below.

