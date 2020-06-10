wrestling / News
Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 4 Clip Released, Mick Foley on His Reverence for The Undertaker
– USA Today has a new preview clip available for Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 4. You can view that clip below.
In the clip, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley speaks on his reverence for The Undertaker as a character. Foley stated, “We all treat that character with such reverence. I don’t even call him Mark anymore. I haven’t called him Mark in 20 years. I’d say it’s safe to say I know less about him as a human being now than I did 28 years ago, and I like it that way.”
The Last Ride Chapter 4 will be available starting Sunday, June 14 at 10:00 am EST on the WWE Network. The new limited docuseries episode will also air following Sunday’s Backlash 2020 event.
#TheLastRide returns THIS SUNDAY on WWE Network. @undertaker pic.twitter.com/gDSTe9ABpV
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 10, 2020
See you Sunday for Chapter 4️⃣.#TheLastRide @undertaker pic.twitter.com/sPsSxfMDFs
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 9, 2020
