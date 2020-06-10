Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 4 Clip Released, Mick Foley on His Reverence for The Undertaker

– USA Today has a new preview clip available for Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 4. You can view that clip below.

In the clip, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley speaks on his reverence for The Undertaker as a character. Foley stated, “We all treat that character with such reverence. I don’t even call him Mark anymore. I haven’t called him Mark in 20 years. I’d say it’s safe to say I know less about him as a human being now than I did 28 years ago, and I like it that way.”

The Last Ride Chapter 4 will be available starting Sunday, June 14 at 10:00 am EST on the WWE Network. The new limited docuseries episode will also air following Sunday’s Backlash 2020 event.