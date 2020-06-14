411’s The Undertaker: The Last Ride Report: Chapter IV – ‘The Battle Within’

-After a few weeks away this wonderful series is back with Chapter IV and this time the previews have focused on the train wreck that was the Saudi match with Goldberg. Let’s get to it!

-Original Air Date: 06/14/20

-Run Time: 48:48

-We start back with the DX/BOD Tag Match in Saudi Arabia from November 2018. Taker says that match was a dream and the table was set for a classic. That didn’t happen as we learned last time. Taker calls it a disaster and takes a lot of the responsibility. He mentions he had personal issues and couldn’t put them out of his mind that night. Austin mentions Father Time catches up with everyone and Batista doesn’t want to see Taker get hurt. Taker says he left Saudi thinking he was done.

-Chapter IV: ‘The Battle Within’

-Taker is coming to grips with the fact that his days in the ring are numbered and he wants to do things he has never been allowed to do because he had a gimmick to protect. He passed on a lot of opportunities because he didn’t think it was true to the character. Bray Wyatt says Undertaker is always on 10 when it comes to his character. Foley mentions that he doesn’t even call him Mark and after 28 years still doesn’t know how well he knows him.

-Bruce Prichard talks about the start of the character and how he bought books on death and on undertakers. They all discuss the Taker/Paul Bearer relationship. Paul Bearer is here via interviews from 2012 as he talks about being the mouth piece while Taker didn’t say anything. They show some of the vignettes where he was building coffins and they include some of the stuff after the director yells “cut.” Good stuff here! Taker and Paul having fun and riffing on each other while filming in cemeteries is amazing. Taker says they always filmed in horrible weather and Bruce says that Taker always got it while others might think he was crazy. Taker was a true pro dedicated to everything he set his mind to. He says he appreciates everything everyone did to protect and build that character. “I was 24/7 that character.” He says he made the decision early on to live that character including dressing in black everywhere he went.

-Vince talks about the professionalism and control he had over his emotions. We get the greatness of the running joke where the boys try to break Taker and get him to corpse. I would watch a video package of just things like them trying to get him to do the spin-a-roni. He protected the image of the character no matter the situation.

-Taker then started working with a social media group and agreed to do an autograph signing in Vegas. Oh man, I know where this is going. Sure enough we get graphics of Taker appearing at Starrcast II. Taker says he didn’t know this was running concurrently with an alternative wrestling companies show (AEW, obviously not mentioned). He says he was oblivious and not keeping up with what was happening. He got a call from Vince and Taker says it was just a signing and Vince said it looked like he was finding somewhere else to go. Taker told him he wasn’t going anywhere and why would he want to leave. He admits they had a falling out and didn’t talk for a bit, but worked it out and it has been all sunshine and rainbows since.

-Taker arrives in New York/New Jersey for Mania. He tells us he doesn’t have a match and he is okay if his Mania time is finished. He talks about the emotion as it gets closer to bell time and he isn’t sure how it will go. It has been 14 years in a row that he has appeared on the card in some fashion. He doesn’t want to be on the card to just be on the card. He knows he will run all the emotions, but for now he is content.

-He tells Bruce he doesn’t know what to do with himself because he is used to having something to do. All he had was time to spend with his family. He took his daughter to Axxess and got to see all the stuff he never gets to see. His daughter is 6 and it’s cool seeing her look at the stuff that her mom did in the business. Taker says seeing her check out his wife’s stuff was cooler than seeing what he’s done in his career. He then enjoys catching up with New Day, Steamboat and some of the other boys in the back. Michelle says it was a strange energy as he didn’t have a match. Then the night before Mania he gets a call from Vince. He is asked if he can appear at RAW. Michelle says Taker wanted to tell Vince no, but he can’t do it. Taker says he didn’t bring his gear and everyone goofs on him as that is a rookie move. Taker caught a flight home that night, had to find his bag, and then flew straight back for Mania on Sunday.

-WrestleMania Sunday: Flair and Taker catch up in the back as Taker says it all became real on Sunday. It was fine during the day as he had his wife and daughter with him. There was no pressure and he had a fun day hanging out talking to people he doesn’t normally get to. Batista tells Taker he is going to do a few of his moves tonight and Taker tells him to do them right. Batista loves the guy and doesn’t want to see him walk away hurt as if anyone deserves a break, it’s him. Mark Henry is here and he says they live in the same town and their wives work out together. They never talk wrestling when together, but as a fan he loves seeing him at Mania.

-He meets Vince at Gorilla and Vince says a pro always brings their gear. Taker shoots back that a pro would have booked him from the start. Vince laughs at that and then asks Taker if he is really going to wear that shirt. Taker says Vince pushed his limits yesterday and Vince jokes that there is a son of the Giant Gonzales that is going to come down and Taker says there isn’t enough left of him for that. That was a wonderful back and forth between two friends.

-Mania starts and Taker decides to watch from Gorilla and that’s when it hit him that he should be out there. Michelle knows he wasn’t ready emotionally to sit there and watch everything. Taker calls it a rough night as he knew he should be out there. He can’t even finish talking about it as he starts to get emotional. That’s crazy to see! Taker says he just wants to get through the day and take it one at a time from here. “Tomorrow will be my WrestleMania I guess.”

-RAW: April 8, 2019: Taker is getting ready at Barclays as he talks about his famous suitcase. Michelle says they have the mentality of stay ready to be ready. Taker warms up backstage as Elias is out in the ring and says “the next one to interrupt me is a dead man.” Cue the DONG and the crowd explodes as Taker destroys Elias. Taker knows they are building to the next big show in Saudi and he wants to get redemption from the last time. Oops!

-Taker says HHH called him and pitched the match with Goldberg in Saudi. He says on paper that match is huge and at his age you don’t get rare matches pitched like that. He wanted to take advantage of the opportunity as he has never worked with Goldberg.

-Taker, Michelle and Vince are having another meeting at a show in Texas. He then talks about being excited about the match with Goldberg. He hopes they can deliver on the hype. He gets some work done in the ring as Charlotte and others watch him. He jokes “a lot of these assholes were still kids when I started,” and Seth walks by and says that’s me. Nice! He jokes they all come by to pay respects like he is The Godfather. Vince sneaks up behind and they head off to his office to talk. Taker tells us that he got what he wanted and Vince listened to him. Matthew McConaughey shows up as he and Taker are friends and huge University of Texas football fans. Taker then heads to the ring that night and cuts a promo on Goldberg to hype their match at Super Showdown.

-Backstage Taker tells us the match has built itself without them even touching. The hype package focuses on this being a dream match from The Monday Night Wars and how they did battle every Monday against each other while in separate promotions. I will say I was pumped for this match and loved the short little build. I figured both guys would be motivated and we would get something like Goldberg/Lesnar at Mania 33. Basically a short sprint with two monsters hitting each other with bombs until only one was left standing.

-Super Showdown: Goldberg is ready for the match and wants to give new fans a taste of what he was all about. They went on last at the Main Event and Taker talks about being in the Main Event. Early on Goldberg posts himself and Taker says he thinks he had a concussion, or at least had a head injury. That leads to a botched jackhammer that nearly breaks Taker’s neck and then a Tombstone reversal sequence is botched as well. Taker wins with a weak chokeslam to end the train wreck. Taker’s disgust is visible and he points out that he was disappointed as was Goldberg. Michelle calls it a train wreck and says it’s not what Taker, Goldberg, or the fans wanted. She texted him to see if he was ok and usually he says he is fine, but this time he shot back that his back was jacked up. She knew that meant he was in a lot of pain. He had a long flight back to the US with a messed up back and he wondered if it was time. Taker says he started questioning what he was doing and if he is the one causing the issues of his last two matches. All he could think about was his family and he needed to assess where he was at. He does mention that when he agreed to the Saudi show he also agreed to Extreme Rules. He then wondered if he should find a way out of Extreme Rules. He left Saudi with all these negative thoughts.

-Philadelphia, PA: Extreme Rules: Easy set up for the match as Taker arrives to save Roman from an attack by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Taker says he hears the whispers about where he’s at, but he has his own expectations and he wants to make people forget about Saudi Arabia. He heads to the arena and he and AJ are confronted by a lady in catering discussing how they are the only two that drink that shit called Diet Dr. Pepper. AJ calling it DDP made me laugh! Taker meets up with the boys and girls and some of the producers around ringside before the show.

-HHH talks about the addictive nature of the business and how the talent becomes like family. Shawn says that you have to look in the mirror and ask are you ready for that change when it is time to stop. Shawn: “any addiction is bad even when it is the healthy stuff.” Edge mentions that at a point you question if it is pride or ego. Taker says he has the eternal struggle of not wanting to stay on too long. Austin mentions they would talk about who would tap out first and he says it was him by a long shot. Austin had his last match at Mania XIX and we flashback as Taker is backstage at the show talking about how the business is going to roll along long after Austin, himself, and The Rock are gone. He talks about Austin’s legacy and says that everyone’s number is called at one point. Present day Taker says he hasn’t discussed anything with Austin, but has talked to Shawn and told him several times he should have left with him. Damn! Flair talks about how hard it is to walk away from something you love and says he had a hard time walking away. Taker says he will always miss it, but physically he can’t do it anymore, so he is finally ready to accept it’s time to move on to the next chapter of his life.

-Extreme Rules: Taker warms up before the match and seeing him jump rope is just bizarre for some reason. His heart is telling him to just go out and enjoy it as this very well could be the last time. Now this was the perfect use of Taker as he could be the heavy hitter and then hot tag guy. Michelle knew he felt good by his actions on the apron while waiting for the tag. Elias gets involved and Shane delivers en elbow to Taker through the announce table. The Shane show continues as he hits Coast to Coast but Taker sits-up and he and Reigns roll to victory. Again, perfect use of Taker and a fun match! Taker gives his stamp of approval to Reigns after the match as the announcers go on about how great Taker looked. Michelle says it was fun to watch. Taker says he felt good and was moving well and the energy was there. Vince is all smiles as they meet backstage and have the following conversation:

Taker: “I’m done. I’m not there anymore”

Vince: “Alright. We can talk about it.”

Taker: “It’s not there.”

Vince: “Didn’t seem that way tonight. The timing was there. Everything was right there.”

Taker: “I know. My body’s not though.”

Vince: “Most important is this.” (Vince’s back was turned, but I think he pointed to his heart)

Taker: “Well it’s my body and my long term. I’m gonna go, get out and think, but I just didn’t want to spring that on you. I mean I’m springing it on you now, but I need to evaluate.

Vince: “Mark, I will follow your lead.”

-Patterson tells Taker that it was beautiful and very nice. He thanks Pat. Taker says we will see if that’s it but tonight he had a nice flow and it felt good. Foley says that they all are chasing that pop. Razor says if you haven’t been in this industry you don’t get it. Shawn says there are more reasons to say yes than to say no. HHH knows Taker has a loyalty to Vince, but it’s more than that. It’s the dragon they are all chasing. Taker admits that tonight might have went too good and he may have a couple more left.

-Fantastic ending as he meets up with AJ Styles and tells the camera crew to hang on a second as they stop following them.

-The Final Chapter drops next week and it’s AJ/Taker time!

-Again, this is just a fantastic series and this episode was no exception. The ending with Taker basically telling Vince he was done, but then admitting the night went to good and he has a few more in him is exactly why guys have a hard time leaving the business on their own terms. Michelle continues to be great on this show as she is the supportive and loving wife that stands by Taker, but isn’t afraid to call him out on things. The Goldberg stuff was only briefly touched on and it would have been nice to get Goldberg’s thoughts on the match, but really Taker said it all as they were both disappointed. Then there is the fact that Taker has had his eye on AJ for years for this match is pretty awesome and will be a great chapter to end this series. As always thanks for reading!