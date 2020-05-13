wrestling / News
Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 2 Trailer Has Footage of Vince McMahon Commenting on Undertaker’s WM 33 Performance
– WWE released a new trailer for Chapter 2 of the limited docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride. You can check out the newest trailer below.
In the trailer, there’s footage where The Undertaker speaks about how disappointed he was with his performance at WrestleMania 33. In the main event, The Undertaker was defeated by Roman Reigns.
The Undertaker says on the match in the trailer, “I was disappointed in my performance.” He added on the moment where he left his gear in the ring, “That was me saying goodbye.” The trailer also features footage of Vince McMahon commenting on The Undertaker’s performance at the event. Vince states in the trailer, “He wasn’t there, and he knew in his heart it wasn’t there.”
The next episode of The Last Ride debuts on Sunday, May 17 on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s full report on Chapter 1 RIGHT HERE.
