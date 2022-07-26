Undertaker Thinks a Move to TV-14 Would Be Good For WWE

The Undertaker believes that if WWE is planning to go TV-14, it would be a move in the right direction. The WWE Hall of Famer was on the WWE Mattel panel at San Diego Comic-Con and was asked by a fan what he thought about the rumored move.

“I think it’s a good move,” the Deadman said. “I really — you know, with our main demographic being 18 to 34-year-old males, done the way the WWE would do it, it’ll mean much more than just a random ‘Okay, we’re gonne use a cuss word because it’s gonna get a cheap pop.'”

It was reported that such a move has been discussed, but isn’t finalized at this time. SummerSlam was even listed as TV-14 in Peacock for a very short period of time but is back to TV-PG again.

Undertaker went on to say, “WWE is smart, and hopefully when they do, maybe it’s a chance to touch that Attitude Era. Because I mean, the Attitude Era was out of control, but it was such great, great TV. And we have such — you know, we are finally starting to get a talent roster now that’s getting seasoned, and knows how to use those kinds of tolls that’s going to come with [TV-14]. I’m excited for it, I think it’s gonna take the handcuffs off of people and let them be their real selves. I’m excited, I think it’s going to be nothing but positive.”