Undertaker Thinks Roman Reigns Should Have Broken The Streak, Talks Throwing Mick Foley Off Hell in a Cell

The Undertaker was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed a couple of highlights in his career, namely his Hell in a Cell match with Mick Foley and Brock Lesnar ending the streak. The site posted highlights from those topics that you can check out below:

On throwing Mick Foley off the Hell in a Cell cage: “I didn’t want to throw Mick off the top of the cell. Mick did. And I kept telling Mick, ‘No, I’m not doing it. I won’t do it.’ But Mick went to Vince [McMahon] and sold Vince on it and told him, ‘I can do it safe, I can be all right.’ So they double teamed there and we know how that turned out.”

On Brock Lesnar ending The Streak: “I don’t think Brock needed that victory. Brock was huge. Brock was just coming back from UFC and he’s an attraction all to himself. And whether he loses to The Undertaker isn’t gonna hurt his stock one bit. He’s still gonna be the Beast Incarnate. It would’ve done much more for Roman Reigns than it would’ve for Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns would’ve made a lot more sense for me than Brock.”

On whether he thinks he could have changed Vince McMahon’s mind on ending the Streak: “Through the course of my 30 years, I’ve had several conversations with Vince and not agreeing with a direction we were moving in or a finish. I’d go into his office and we’d discuss it and go back and forth, back and forth and finally, it’s like ‘O.K., we’ll do it your way.’

“Could I have probably changed the finish? Maybe. I think probably I could’ve. It had gone back and forth several times. The day of WrestleMania when I showed up, I was going over. The finish got changed during the day. I remember clear as day, I was sitting in the dressing room by myself. Vince comes walking in. Vince never comes into the dressing rooms. Usually you get summoned to his office. As soon as I seen him come in the dressing room, I knew exactly what he was coming in for. He gave me his spiel. I said, ‘Are you sure? Cause once we do this, we can’t go back. Once the streak’s broken, it’s broke.’ So I just had a few questions that made him think for a second and he was like, ‘Yeah, this is what I want to do’ and I said, ‘O.K., that’s what we’ll do then.'”