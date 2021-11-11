Undertaker On Why His Time Has Come & Gone, Likes WrestleMania Being Two Nights

The Undertaker may still feel the bite of the wrestling bug, but he knows that his time has passed. The WWE legend spoke with the Dallas Morning News for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On if he still feels the wrestling bug: “Yeah, of course it does [still bite]. I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level. I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are.”

On his time being over: “The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going.”

WrestleMania 38 is scheduled for two nights for a third straight year. The tradition began with WrestleMania 36, which was held in the empty Performance Center due to the pandemic.

On WrestleMania being two nights now: “I like going to two nights now, because WrestleMania was a long night. You’re there 6-7 hours, and it’s hard to keep and sustain that energy level as a fan. You get taken on all these emotional rides all through the course of night to the point where you’re just worn out. So, I love the fact that they are going to two nights. I think it will keep the energy levels high, the excitement high, and I’m really excited about it. To not be actually in a match, I’m really excited for this year’s Mania. Everybody’s kind of coming back out again after COVID and everything else. I think it’s going to be huge, I really do.”