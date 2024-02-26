Undertaker On How Tour Buses Have Helped WWE Stars’ Longevity

The Undertaker Says tour buses have played a factor in WWE stars being able to have longer careers. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about changes in the business on the latest Six Feet Under podcast and noted that tour buses have made it easier for talent to take care of themselves, which in turn extends their careers. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if talent still gathers in the locker room: “”There’s a lot of talent buses, you got crew buses. Hell, there’s 30 semis full of their sets… I don’t think so. I mean, why would you, really? Yeah, I mean, there is something to camaraderie and all of that, but —”

On his own time on tour busses: “I would have had higher quality matches, I would have I think I mean, even I lasted for as long as I did. I think I might have even lasted longer if I had been able to take that kind of care of myself. The struggle for me those last seven-eight years, it was just health. There was nothing really that happened or could happen that I didn’t feel I had a grasp on how to handle it or how to make it work. That part was second nature at that point, but physically trying to perform and keep myself at a level where I could perform… If I got on the bus sooner, and maybe slept a few more nights in the 90s? [joking] Hell, I might be still wrestling right now. Yeah, at a high level. It would have helped, but the 90s, I started in a hole.”