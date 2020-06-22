wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker Trends on Twitter Following The Last Ride Finale, Stars Say #ThankYouTaker, Xavier Woods Plays Virtua Fighter 2
– The Undertaker is trending on Twitter following the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride. The hashtag #ThankYouTaker is trending following the reveal that Taker said that “At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”
Some tweets by WWE stars including Tommaso Ciampa, Ember Moon and more below:
I guess the rematch is off the table. #NeverSayNever #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/lsWO252P1I
— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) June 21, 2020
#ThankYouTaker words cannot express how much you have done for all of us! https://t.co/sgeoZDB0zA
— Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) June 21, 2020
ICONIC! #ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide
An absolutely incredible series 👏 https://t.co/txiImY2noM
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) June 21, 2020
ICON.
A true icon that devoted his life to this business. #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker 🙏 https://t.co/TiqHD6Y3s8
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 21, 2020
I absolutely loved watching #TheLastRide… Behind the scenes shit that I never thought we’d get to see. #ThankYouTaker for letting us in on your world brother.
I think 1 story was missing from the series though… https://t.co/7novJiG69y
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2020
– The latest episode of Super Beard Bros features Xavier Woods playing Virtua Fighter 2:
