WWE News: Undertaker Trends on Twitter Following The Last Ride Finale, Stars Say #ThankYouTaker, Xavier Woods Plays Virtua Fighter 2

– The Undertaker is trending on Twitter following the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride. The hashtag #ThankYouTaker is trending following the reveal that Taker said that “At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

Some tweets by WWE stars including Tommaso Ciampa, Ember Moon and more below:

#ThankYouTaker words cannot express how much you have done for all of us! https://t.co/sgeoZDB0zA — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) June 21, 2020

ICON.

A true icon that devoted his life to this business. #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker 🙏 https://t.co/TiqHD6Y3s8 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 21, 2020

I absolutely loved watching #TheLastRide… Behind the scenes shit that I never thought we’d get to see. #ThankYouTaker for letting us in on your world brother. I think 1 story was missing from the series though… https://t.co/7novJiG69y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2020

