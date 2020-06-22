wrestling / News

WWE News: Undertaker Trends on Twitter Following The Last Ride Finale, Stars Say #ThankYouTaker, Xavier Woods Plays Virtua Fighter 2

June 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker's Last Ride

– The Undertaker is trending on Twitter following the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride. The hashtag #ThankYouTaker is trending following the reveal that Taker said that “At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

Some tweets by WWE stars including Tommaso Ciampa, Ember Moon and more below:

– The latest episode of Super Beard Bros features Xavier Woods playing Virtua Fighter 2:

