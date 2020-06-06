Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon & WWE Creative Forgetting to Book Matches For The Undertaker and Triple H On Early WrestleMania 17 Card

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed how Vince McMahon and WWE creative forgot to book matches for The Undertaker and Triple H at WrestleMania 17, which led to the two of them being thrown into a match against each other on the show. Highlights are below.

On Vince and WWE creative forgetting to book The Undertaker and Triple H for WrestleMania 17: “When Vince and I were looking at the card for WrestleMania 17, and he had a shell of a card from creative and Vince’s ideas obviously, and other suggestions that many of us had given, and I was trying to manage the entire roster, so I look at the card and I say, ‘Well, it’s a hell of a card, Vince, but we got two guys that aren’t booked that need to be booked.’ ‘Who?’ ‘Undertaker and Triple H.’ ‘Oh goddamn.’ ‘Yeah, oh goddamn is right.’ They both deserved to be on WrestleMania. They worked their ass off, they’ve been great soldiers, they’ve been great teammates, they’ve done great. So they got booked. And Undertaker, as you remember, Undertaker wrestled Triple H at WrestleMania 17 in a cold as ice match.”

On Vince quickly fixing the error: “Well, it was just an oversight, you got a lot on your plate, no excuse other than human error, but when he realized that they have not been booked, he quickly said we’ve got to fix that, immediately. It wasn’t like, well, let me think about that. No, it wasn’t that at all. It was just the fact that the card that was presented to Vince by the creative people did not have those two stars on it, which tells me that somebody isn’t fucking paying attention.”

