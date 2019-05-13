wrestling / News
Undertaker vs. Goldberg Set For WWE Super Showdown In Saudi Arabia
May 13, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that The Undertaker will battle Goldberg for the first time ever at the company’s next event in Saudi Arabia, which the company has confirmed will be called Super Showdown. It happens on June 7 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium at 9 PM AST in Jeddah.
The show will also feature a match between Triple H and Randy Orton as well as a 50-Man Battle Royal. The announcement also promises matches featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.
