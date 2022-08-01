wrestling / News
Undertaker Weighs In On Ric Flair’s Last Match, Flair’s Longevity In Wrestling
The Undertaker recently discussed Ric Flair’s Last Match ahead of tonight’s PPV event. The Deadman spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and weighed in on the bout, Flair’s legacy and more. You can check out the highlights below:
On Flair’s longevity: “I love this business and I’ve dedicated the past 30-plus years of my life to it, but knowing how my body feels after my career, I don’t know how he’s doing it. Flair is on a whole other level.”
On the match: “It wasn’t long ago he was on his deathbed. This world is better with Flair in it. Personally, I don’t want to see it. I’m happy he’s doing well. I wish the best for him, and I hope he gets everything out of it that he wants.”
On whether he was ever a candidate to face Flair: “No, no, no. I saw Flair recently, and I said to him, ‘What are you doing?’ But Flair is Flair. He started telling me, ‘I’m working on this, I’m working on that.’ Again, I want all the best for him. I just hope he takes care of himself and that he is smart about this.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Future, Triple H Having A ‘Big Job’ Ahead Of Him
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
- Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io