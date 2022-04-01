Undertaker On What He’s Excited About For WrestleMania, Calls This Era’s Talent ‘Incredible’

The Undertaker recently discussed what he’s most looking forward to at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, praising this era’s talent in how they’re developing and more. The Dead Man spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about the show and you can see some highlights below:

On Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch: “As great as she is right now, Bianca is still light years away from where she’s going to be. Bianca is a real phenomenal talent. And Becky is in such command of her gimmick. She’s at the top of her game. I thought they threw even more gasoline on the fire this week with Becky getting her hair cut. There is so much emotion surrounding that match. I’ll try to sit down in my seat, have a beer and enjoy it.”

On what he’s excited for at WrestleMania: “I’m so excited for Edge and AJ Styles. Those guys are so in tune with what they do. They know their characters, they know how to have great matches, and this is something new for WrestleMania. It’s really going to be a fun match to watch. That match, with those peaks and valleys, it’s going to be a roller coaster. As a fan, I’m excited to see Austin. When Steve was in his prime and on top, he was really intense. He took all of this very, very seriously, as he should have, and he was kind of a lone wolf. After our careers, we’ve really grown closer. We’re two Texas boys, and we like to talk about hunting and fishing and all that good stuff. After 19 years since his last match, and with WrestleMania in Texas at AT&T Stadium, I’m just like everyone else—I can’t wait to hear and see the reaction when that glass breaks.”

On the focus being on the matches at WrestleMania: “That’s the way it should be. This era’s talent is incredible. I love the way they’re developing psychology and in-ring personas. WrestleMania is going to be special.”