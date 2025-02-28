Undertaker Recalls Working With Shawn Michaels, Says There’s Nobody He’d Rather Be In Ring With

The Undertaker may not have been a big fan of Shawn Michaels as a person back in the day, but he enjoyed working with him in the ring. The Dead Man spoke about working with Michaels in the ’90s on Busted Open Radio and noted while he didn’t like him much off-camera, he knew he could have a great match with him once they got in the ring.

“I didn’t care for him as a human being, but there’s nobody that I would rather be in the ring with,” Taker said (per Fightful). “Now that right there is a huge statement. I’ve been in the ring with greats. I’ve been in there with the Mount Rushmore greats. Shawn had the ability. He could have a five-star match with a broomstick.”

He continued, “We just had this magic chemistry that I knew anytime that I was in a match with Shawn, all I had to do was be Undertaker, and he was going to be Shawn Michaels. It was just going to go [smoothly].”

Michaels and Taker competed several times against each other over the years, including Michaels’ then-retirement match at WrestleMania 26.