WWE News: Undertaker Preps For WrestleMania 34 in The Last Ride Clip, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas
May 17, 2020
– A new clip is online from the second episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, with Taker preparing for his WrestleMania 34 match. You can see the clip below of the Dead Man doing a workout for his match and talking about how he shouldn’t have been in the ring for WrestleMania 33 and how the workout was much more grueling than he expected.
You can see our full report of the episode here.
– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas has Rob Schamberger painting Bray Wyatt, Nikki Cross, Tony Nese, and Dakota Kai for his “Select Series”:
