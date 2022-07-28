wrestling / News
Undisputed Elite to Return & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 27, 2022 | Posted by
The Undisputed Elite is set to make their return on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that Adam Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Elite will return next week. In addition, Christian Cage will take on Matt Hardy and Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm will take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.
The easy-to-read version of the lineup is below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS.
* ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
* The Undisputed Elite returns
