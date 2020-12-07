Undisputed Era Defeat Kings of NXT at NXT Takeover: WarGames (Pics, Video)

The Undisputed Era got revenge on the Kings of NXT and won inside a back-and-forth main event at NXT Takeover: WarGames. The UE took down the Kings in a match that saw several twists and turns, ending with Kyle O’Reilly dropping a top-rope knee into a chair over Oney Lorcan’s face to get the pinfall.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Our full review of tonight’s PPV is here.

ONEY HAS ENTERED WARGAMES SO WE HAVE TO SPEAK IN CAPS LOCK NOW WE DONT MAKE THE RULES WE JUST FEAR ONEY THROW 'EM UP ☝️#WarGames #NXTTakeOver @ONEYLORCAN @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/DWH8lBLlP6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020