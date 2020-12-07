wrestling / News
Undisputed Era Defeat Kings of NXT at NXT Takeover: WarGames (Pics, Video)
The Undisputed Era got revenge on the Kings of NXT and won inside a back-and-forth main event at NXT Takeover: WarGames. The UE took down the Kings in a match that saw several twists and turns, ending with Kyle O’Reilly dropping a top-rope knee into a chair over Oney Lorcan’s face to get the pinfall.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Our full review of tonight’s PPV is here.
Red-y for war. ❤️
Time for #UndisputedERA to head back to their old stomping ground: #WarGames! #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/lTervnOVcW
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
For the brand.#NXTTakeOver #WarGames @PeteDunneYxB @PatMcAfeeShow @strongstylebrit @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/n8HRQmDfaJ
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
.@PeteDunneYxB & @KORcombat starting off #WarGames? We LOVE to see it. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/6ebsOIQVS4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
ONEY HAS ENTERED WARGAMES SO WE HAVE TO SPEAK IN CAPS LOCK NOW WE DONT MAKE THE RULES WE JUST FEAR ONEY THROW 'EM UP ☝️#WarGames #NXTTakeOver @ONEYLORCAN @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/DWH8lBLlP6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
The most beautiful tag team wrestling. 💛❤️🖤#NXTTakeOver #WarGames @KORcombat @theBobbyFish @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/gjbOaxBKFI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
IT WAS ME ALL ALONG 😁😁😁#nxtwargames #andnew pic.twitter.com/47WTTfiuua
— Austin White (@austintheory1) December 7, 2020
Looks like we got ourselves a British Invasion as @strongstylebrit has brought TWO Cricket bats to #WarGames! 🇬🇧 🏏 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/V7XSTebto8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 7, 2020
.@roderickstrong just playing himself a game of human pinball inside #WarGames.#NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB @ONEYLORCAN @strongstylebrit pic.twitter.com/cTPIkMNHSm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
Super cute, Pat. 🙄 #NXTTakeOver #WarGames @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/yQjtg8FsTR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
Oooooooo, @AdamColePro has been waiting a 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 time for this moment. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/yJzqvuDpQl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
"You wanna fight Kyle O'Reilly? Come on, @PatMcAfeeShow! I'll give you a free shot, you piece of crap!" – @KORcombat
A distraction at its finest, and most insulting. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/MLirneDPU8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
.@AdamColePro's favorite song. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/rFcrf4OwDE
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
See, Pat, this is what we in the biz call… PAYBACK! 😂 #WarGames #NXTTakeOver @PatMcAfeeShow @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @roderickstrong @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/u4L6MksThp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
You wanted a war? We think you just got it. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames #ThisIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/R3hBitYS20
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
WOW!@PatMcAfeeShow just dove off the top of the cage at #NXTTakeOver: #WarGames!!! pic.twitter.com/5gaA6KYZlN
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
🤯 🤯 🤯 🤯 🤯 🤯 #NXTTakeOver #WarGames @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/zEFieHMNK7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
A BITTER END for @KORcombat? Not yet, because Kyle O'Reilly just kicked out of @PeteDunneYxB's patented move! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/CdbzpPZlKU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 7, 2020
We got our @AdamColePro #WarGames face for the year…
… and with good reason, because @PatMcAfeeShow just KICKED OUT of the #PanamaCitySunrise! 😧 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/oH9bz9XeQZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
With an EPIC performance by both teams, #UndisputedERA secures the victory in their stomping ground of #WARGAMES! #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @KORcombat @roderickstrong
BOOM. 💥 pic.twitter.com/8qtoCrVzDL
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
#NXTTakeOver: #WarGames is an absolute SPECTACLE.
And that……is UNDISPUTED! pic.twitter.com/sBq1IwUG9V
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
#WarGames and the system = SHOCKED
…and that, boys and girls, is UNDISPUTED. #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @KORcombat @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/DnRGa4Kaxo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
