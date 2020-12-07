wrestling / News

Undisputed Era Defeat Kings of NXT at NXT Takeover: WarGames (Pics, Video)

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undisputed Era NXT Takeover: Wargames

The Undisputed Era got revenge on the Kings of NXT and won inside a back-and-forth main event at NXT Takeover: WarGames. The UE took down the Kings in a match that saw several twists and turns, ending with Kyle O’Reilly dropping a top-rope knee into a chair over Oney Lorcan’s face to get the pinfall.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Our full review of tonight’s PPV is here.

