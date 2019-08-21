WWE News: The Undisputed Era on USA Network News, DAMANDYZDONUTZ Celebrates 50 Episodes, Seth Rollins Plays Baron Corbin on UUDD

– WWE released a video featuring The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) talking about the news of NXT debuting on the USA Network next month. You can check out their video comments below. It looks like Kyle O’Reilly plans on buying a yacht where the lifeboat is simply a smaller yacht.

If you happen to spot @KORcombat and @theBobbyFish on various-sized yachts, it's because #WWENXT is heading to @USA_Network for 2 hours of LIVE weekly action starting Sept. 18! pic.twitter.com/bK64hk3Vdg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2019

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made the following announcement today on DAMANDYZDONUTZ and its 50th episode.

– A new UpUpDownDown video is out featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin in Shaq-Fu. You can check out that video below.