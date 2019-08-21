wrestling / News

WWE News: The Undisputed Era on USA Network News, DAMANDYZDONUTZ Celebrates 50 Episodes, Seth Rollins Plays Baron Corbin on UUDD

August 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undisputed Era NXT Takeover Philadelphia

– WWE released a video featuring The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) talking about the news of NXT debuting on the USA Network next month. You can check out their video comments below. It looks like Kyle O’Reilly plans on buying a yacht where the lifeboat is simply a smaller yacht.

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made the following announcement today on DAMANDYZDONUTZ and its 50th episode.

– A new UpUpDownDown video is out featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin in Shaq-Fu. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Undisputed Era, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading