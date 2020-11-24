wrestling / News

WWE News: Undisputed Era on Swerve City Podcast, Horsewomen Painted on Canvas 2 Canvas

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Undisputed Era

– The latest Swerve City Podcast features an appearance from the Undisputed Era. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott posted to Twitter to announce that the podcast is now online:

– WWE has posted a new episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, with Rob Schamberger paining the Four Horsewomen:

