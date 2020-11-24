wrestling / News
WWE News: Undisputed Era on Swerve City Podcast, Horsewomen Painted on Canvas 2 Canvas
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest Swerve City Podcast features an appearance from the Undisputed Era. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott posted to Twitter to announce that the podcast is now online:
EPISODE 6 of the @Swervecitypod, We will have The Undisputed Era's Own @theBobbyFish @roderickstrong & @KORcombat in studio with us! Tune in this Friday, Only on the WWE Network! @wwepodcasts @WWE @wwenetwork @wweonfox @USA_Network
SUBSCRIBE:https://t.co/QZYiSLw7ni pic.twitter.com/uLtwvv9rxA
— Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) November 23, 2020
– WWE has posted a new episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, with Rob Schamberger paining the Four Horsewomen:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Mick Foley’s First Meeting With Vince McMahon, Having To Sell Vince On Foley’s Character
- Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, & More Pay Tribute to The Undertaker
- Savio Vega Says The BSK Was Pitched To Be an On-Screen Faction, Why It Was Shot Down
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character