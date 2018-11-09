The Undisputed Era Reveal Their Dream WrestleMania Opponents

The Undisputed Era spoke with Sam Roberts at Ringside Collectibles’ Ringside Fest (via Wrestling Inc), discussing women they’d bring into the group and dream WrestleMania opponents…

On Possible Female Additions to The Group

O’Reilly: “I would say Trish Stratus, just because I had a crush on her growing up.”

Cole: “I have to pick Britt Baker, Roddy has to pick Marina Shafir. We both realistically would. Welcome, to the Undisputed Era”

Fish: “Can I bring my girlfriend in?”

On Dream WrestleMania Opponents

Fish: “Give me Vince McMahon. I’m going straight to the top, I don’t mess around, man.”

O’Reilly: “Daniel Bryan. Nothing crazy, just a straight up match.”

Cole: “Now that he is back, Shawn Michaels.”

Strong: He (O’Reilly) took me pick, but I guess I’d have to go with A.J. Styles.”

Cole: “That is shaping up to be one heck of a WrestleMania card, if I do say so myself.”

Strong: “And then we can do an eight-man, Vince’s team v. us.”