Undisputed Era Say Their Goal Is To Survive At NXT Takeover

In an interview with Sam Roberts at Ringside Fest, the Undisputed Era spoke about their goals in their War Games match against the War Raiders, Ricochet and Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: War Games. Here are highlights:

Roderick Strong on their plan: “We are going to try what we do every time,” said Strong. “It’s just going to be weird being on the same side as these guys.”

Adam Cole on his own personal goal: “My one goal of this War Games is to not get suplexed off the top of the cage by Roderick. I think we are going to accomplish that. You never know what might happen.”

Strong on if the group can trust him: “These are not partners, these are friends, brothers. It is one of those things that have been stated a million times: We’ve traveled the world together for a very long time. This is much bigger than what it seems.”

Cole on the group’s bond: “It is a bond that can’t be broken.”

Kyle O’Reilly on their relationship: “This is real, this isn’t just characters that we are playing on TV, this is genuine.”

Bobby Fish on teaming with Strong: “This feels right, Roddy on this side of the equation.”