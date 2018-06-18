WWE News: Undisputed Era Send Warning to British Strong Style, Promo For UK Tournament Today, WWE Now Looks At MITB Winners

– The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) sent a warning to British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) ahead of their match at the UK tournament event taping tonight.

– WWE has released a new promo for the UK event, which you can see below. We’ll have taping results later today.

– WWE has also released two new editions of WWE Now, looking at Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss’ wins last night.