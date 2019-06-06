The Undisputed Era Set to Work EVOLVE 129

– EVOLVE Wrestling announced today that The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) will face WWN champion JD Drake and Anthony Henry at EVOLVE 129 later this month. The card is set for June 29. O’Reilly last appeared at the promotion when he lost to Austin Theory last April at EVOLVE 125. Strong last worked EVOLVE in December 2018 when he beat Darby Allin. You can check out the announcement below.

