Undisputed Era to Face Imperium at WWE Worlds Collide

– Two of the biggest stables across the NXT brands will do battle at WWE Worlds Collide in Imperium and the Undisputed Era. It was announced on tonight’s NXT that WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, and Alexander Wolfe will face off with Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish at the event.

The show takes place over Royal Rumble weekend, airing live from the WWE Network on January 25th, 2020 from Houstin, Texas. The announcement reads: