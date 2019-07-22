wrestling / News
Undisputed Era vs. Street Profits Added To NXT Takeover: Toronto II
WWE has announced that a match between the Undisputed Era and NXT tag team champions the Street Profits will take place at NXT Takeover: Toronto II. The two teams previously met at NXT Takeover XXV where the Profits won the titles, in a four-team ladder match that also included the Forgotten Sons and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Takeover happens on August 10, the night before Summerslam. Here’s the updated card:
NXT Championship — 2-Out-3-Falls Match
(Both Cole And Gargano Choose One Fall Each. William Regal Selects Final Fall If Needed)
Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
NXT Tag Team Championships
Street Profits (Motez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) vs. Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)
#StreetProfits @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins will defend the #WWENXT #TagTitles against #UndisputedERA's @KORcombat & @theBobbyFish at #NXTTakeOver: Toronto! https://t.co/4czShKVKkF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 22, 2019
