Undisputed Tag Team Title Match Set For WWE Fastlane

The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Fastlane this Saturday. On tonight’s Raw, it was announced that Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the PPV.

The match was made official on Raw by Adam Pearce for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show.