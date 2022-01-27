Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

We have an undisputed TNT Champion following the opening match of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Sammy Guevara defeated Cody Rhodes at tonight’s show to capture the championship.

Guevara was named interim champion after he defeated Dustin Rhodes at Battle of the Belts. He was supposed to face Cody at that show but Cody had to pull out due to a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Guevara is now a two-time AEW TNT Champion and ends Rhodes’ third reign at 36 days. Rhodes defeated Guevara for the title on the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Rampage, which aired on December 22nd.

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means!

Up first is #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the undisputed TNT Championship on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/6tOpKyhILU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022