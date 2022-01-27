wrestling / News
Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite (Clips)
We have an undisputed TNT Champion following the opening match of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Sammy Guevara defeated Cody Rhodes at tonight’s show to capture the championship.
Guevara was named interim champion after he defeated Dustin Rhodes at Battle of the Belts. He was supposed to face Cody at that show but Cody had to pull out due to a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.
Guevara is now a two-time AEW TNT Champion and ends Rhodes’ third reign at 36 days. Rhodes defeated Guevara for the title on the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Rampage, which aired on December 22nd.
It’s Wednesday and you know what that means!
Up first is #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the undisputed TNT Championship on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/6tOpKyhILU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
Incredible athleticism by @SammyGuevara!
It’s #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/zCE03jHmDf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
Cody and Sammy take the fight out into the crowd here in Cleveland Ohio!#CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the Undisputed TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/A4ZMFmVGkS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
😱😱😱 !!!
It’s #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/uSx3xVeyuG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
That was flesh crushing into metal!#CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the Undisputed TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/4KoTwgwymP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
What a cutter by Sammy!!
It’s #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/zZTvPpbXsy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
Cross Rhodes OFF THE LADDER!!!#CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the Undisputed TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/wmyKj8gw5O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
.@sammyguevara fires back against Cody! #GTH!#CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the Undisputed TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/RAwEITxa3U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
.@SammyGuevara launches himself into Cody from that insane height!#CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the Undisputed TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/C2H3jbBNco
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
And @SammyGuevara is your UNDISPUTED TNT CHAMPION after an incredible fight!#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Th2Et6UOGD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
Your undisputed TNT Champion @sammyguevara ! pic.twitter.com/puYFPAhm2b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
