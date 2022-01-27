wrestling / News

Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

January 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sammy Guevara AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

We have an undisputed TNT Champion following the opening match of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Sammy Guevara defeated Cody Rhodes at tonight’s show to capture the championship.

Guevara was named interim champion after he defeated Dustin Rhodes at Battle of the Belts. He was supposed to face Cody at that show but Cody had to pull out due to a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Guevara is now a two-time AEW TNT Champion and ends Rhodes’ third reign at 36 days. Rhodes defeated Guevara for the title on the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Rampage, which aired on December 22nd.

