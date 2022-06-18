Undisputed Universal Championship Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

The main event for WWE SummerSlam is official, as Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. Following Lesnar’s return on this week’s Smackdown, WWE announced that Reigns will defend the title against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at the July 30th PPV.

The match is the first to be announced for the show, which will air live on WWE Network and Peacock. You can see the full announcement below: