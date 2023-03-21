Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Official For WrestleMania 39

The Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Owens and Zayn had a promo together talking about their reuniting and were interrupted by The Usos. Owens and Zen then challenged the two to a title match at the PPV.

There’s no word what night the match will take place during for the show, which airs live on April 1st and 2nd on Peacock and WWE Network.