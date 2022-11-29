wrestling / News

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

November 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 12-5-22 Image Credit: WWE

The Usos will put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line on next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that the champions will face Elias and Matt Riddle with the championships on the line.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading