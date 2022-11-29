wrestling / News
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Raw
November 28, 2022 | Posted by
The Usos will put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line on next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that the champions will face Elias and Matt Riddle with the championships on the line.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network.
👀 👀#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/SSsIlmS32p
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Mandy Rose Posing in One Piece Swimsuit, Maxxine Dupris, Raquel Rodriguez Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Dustin Rhodes Talks About Estrangement From His Father Over Goldust