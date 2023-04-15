wrestling / News
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Rematch Set For Smackdown In Two Weeks
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will run it back with The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in two weeks on Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown by Paul heyman that The Usos will get a rematch against Owens & Zayn on the April 28th episode of the show.
Owens and Zayn defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39 night one to win the championships. Also set for Smackdown in two weeks is the start of the WWE Draft.
