Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Ladder Match Announced For WrestleMania 40
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be defended in a six-team ladder match at WrestleMania 40. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced on this week’s Raw that the Tag Team Championships will be defended in a six-pack ladder match at the April PPV, with teams competing in qualifying matches to earn a spot in the match.
The Judgment Day currently hold the titles. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.
BREAKING: As announced by #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP & #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis, there will be a historic 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/CZWckAQqT1
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024
