Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Ladder Match Announced For WrestleMania 40

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be defended in a six-team ladder match at WrestleMania 40. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced on this week’s Raw that the Tag Team Championships will be defended in a six-pack ladder match at the April PPV, with teams competing in qualifying matches to earn a spot in the match.

The Judgment Day currently hold the titles. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.