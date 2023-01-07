Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Set For Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns’ opponent for the WWE Royal Rumble is official as of this week’s Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw Kevin Owens interrupt an opening promo by the Bloodline where Reigns was questioning Sami Zayn’s loyalty to issue a challenge for the January 28th PPV. The match was confirmed later in the episode.

The match is the fourth set for the show along with the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches and a Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Smackdown.