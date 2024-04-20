wrestling / News

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match Official For WWE Backlash

April 19, 2024
WWE Backlash Smackdown AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

AJ Styles has earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, beating LA Knight to score the match for WWE Backlash. Styles defeated Knight on Friday’s show in a #1 contender’s match, getting his win back from WrestleMania 40 to earn his title shot.

WWE Backlash takes place on May 4th in France and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show ends.

