Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match Set For WWE King & Queen Of The Ring

Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring is official. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Rhodes will defend his championship against Logan Paul at the May 25th show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Paul and Rhodes had a back and forth in the ring on tonight’s show, with Paul noting that he’s the longest-reigning champion in WWE. He claimed to have overshadowed Cody at every event they appeared on including WrestleMania 40. Cody said that if he won the United States Championship Paul owned, he would be a Grand Slam Champion.

We’ll have an updated card for King & Queen of the Ring following tonight’s Smackdown.