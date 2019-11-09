Various News: Unedited Tim Storm Interview From NWA Powerrr, WWE Wins Cynopsis Model D Awards, Xavier Woods Gets a ‘Salty’ Punishment

– NWA released an unedited version of the Tim Storm interview from NWA Powerrr Episode 5. You can check out the unedited interview with former NWA Worlds heavyweight champion Tim Storm below.

– Per WWE.com, WWE Now and WWE on YouTube won two awards at the ninth annual Cynopsis Model D Awards. You can check out the details below.

WWE Now and WWE on YouTube win prestigious Cynopsis Model D Awards WWE was named the winner of two awards at the ninth annual Cynopsis Model D Awards. WWE on YouTube – which recently surpassed 50 million subscribers – was recognized for Most Fan Engaged Channel. WWE Now was honored for Best Sports Web Series. The Cynopsis Model D Awards recognizes the best in Online Video Content and Advertising. For more information and winners, click here.

– After losing a challenge to Smosh Games, Xavier Woods was forced to endure a punishment of eating a whole sleeve of saltine crackers. You can check out that video below.