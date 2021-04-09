wrestling / News
Unified Cruiserweight Champion Crowned at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)
We have a unified NXT Cruiserweight Champion following the first match on night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin to capture the championship, which had been disputed between the two wrestlers after Escobar was crowned interim champion last year when Devlin was unable to travel due to the pandemic.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.
An homage and a transformation. #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/EiNO8OFobT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
Let the carnage begin. #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/bvcV36f3ZI
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2021
Yes, there will be marks, scars and bruises after this match. #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/cEqGaTYD5E
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
.@EscobarWWE is a King. 👑 #NXTTakeOver @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/88oMK5ECIX
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Who's the "cockroach" now? #NXTTakeOver @Jordan_Devlin1 @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/IipoKm3zru
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 9, 2021
.@EscobarWWE and @Jordan_Devlin1 are willing to do whatever it takes to leave as the undisputed #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hHM4VHDgvk
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Speechless. 😱#NXTTakeOver @Jordan_Devlin1 @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/52hCTFcwaC
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?! #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/esUiejsmAI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
The debate is over.@EscobarWWE is your Undisputed #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Champion! #NXTTakeOver @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/ZN6nTsEqFc
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
For the family. For the Legado. 💜 🇲🇽#NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/Ea5OGSTT1d
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
