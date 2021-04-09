Unified Cruiserweight Champion Crowned at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)

We have a unified NXT Cruiserweight Champion following the first match on night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin to capture the championship, which had been disputed between the two wrestlers after Escobar was crowned interim champion last year when Devlin was unable to travel due to the pandemic.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.